After a week full of setting non-conference matchups, Texas A&M baseball announced its full 2020 non-conference schedule in a press release Friday.
Earlier in the week the Aggies announced their Opening Day series against Miami of Ohio, with midweek matchups against in-state opponents Rice, Houston, Texas, Dallas Baptist and Sam Houston State, respectively.
A&M set additional midweek in-state matchups following Opening Day, with Stephen F. Austin State and Prairie View A&M visiting Blue Bell Park on Feb. 18 and 19.
The second non-conference series will take place from Feb. 21 through Feb. 23 against Army West Point in College Station. The Black Knights finished 35-26 last season, with a berth in the NCAA tournament that ended with consecutive losses to Texas Tech and Florida.
Following the second series, the Aggies will face another pair of midweek in-state matchups against Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, respectively.
A&M will hit the road for the first time to play in the Frisco Classic, where it will face Illinois, UCLA and Oklahoma State from Feb. 28 through March 1. In 2018, A&M finished 2-1 against the field at Dr. Pepper Ballpark with victories over No. 17 Baylor and Oklahoma.
The Aggies will head back to Aggieland to face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on March 3 and Abilene Christian on March 4.
A&M’s first away non-conference series of the season will take place in the Golden State, where the Aggies will face off with Cal State-Fullerton from March 6-8. The Titans ended their season with a 27-26 overall record, missing the postseason.
Lamar, Texas State and UT-Arlington were also added to the midweek slate later in the year, with the contests set for March 24, April 14 and April 28, respectively. The matchup with Sam Houston State moved from Blue Bell Park to Don Sanders Stadium in Huntsville.
The Aggies finished the 2019 season 39-23-1, ending the season after losing to Duke in the Morgantown Regional final. The NCAA Tournament berth marked their 13th consecutive appearance in the championship postseason.
