Collegiate Baseball announced its Freshman All-America team on Wednesday, and Texas A&M right-handed pitcher Mason Ornelas made the list.
Ornelas joins junior pitcher Asa Lacy and junior outfielder Zach DeLoach as Aggies earning postseason accolades from Collegiate Baseball.
In seven appearances during the shortened 2020 season, Ornelas earned a 1-0 record with a 1.08 ERA and 13 strikeouts. In his freshman season, he allowed just three hits and one walk.
The Aggies would have finished the regular season on May 16, but instead saw their season canceled in mid-March with a 15-3 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.