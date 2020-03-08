The No. 8 Texas A&M equestrian team faced off in a rematch against the No. 1 and SEC opponent Auburn on Saturday.
The first match was held in College Station on Nov. 9 with an 11-9 loss. With redemption in mind, the Aggies traveled to Auburn but fell short in a close battle, making their record 2-4 in conference.
Katie Conklin, in Horsemanship, extended her win streak to three with a score of 72-71.5. Teammate Hayley Riddle added the second point for this category by defeating her opponent 76.5-76 along with earning the Most Outstanding Player (MOP) award. These two contributed the two points for the Aggies which brought them to a 2-2 in Horsemanship.
In the next event of Fences, Hayden Stewart, Haley Redifer and Grace Boston all defeated their opponents, which gave the Aggies a lead of 3-2 in the division and 5-4 overall going into the halfway point. Redifer highlighted the Fences category with earning her fourth consecutive MOP award and winning 86-71 against her opponent. Stewart also had a notable day with a season high and victory 87-84. To finish off this division and giving A&M the lead was Boston with a 77-72 win.
In Reining, Darby Gardner, Lisa Bricker and Courtney Yohey all earned wins in their event. Gardner, with her personal best, won with a 71.5 to 70.5 score. Bricker followed with a 71-70.5 victory. With a score of 68.5-65, Yohey rounds out the wins. Bringing the Aggies to a 3-2 in the category and 8-6 overall.
Only one point was scored in the Flat portion. Hayden Stewart beat her competitor 83-75. The Aggies went 1-4 in this division which made the score of 9-10.
"I could not be more proud of this group," head coach Tana McKay told 12thman.com. "They rode smart and left it all in the arena.”
A&M will be on the road again on March 27. They will compete against South Carolina in the SEC Championship at UGA Equestrian Complex in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.