Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team defeated Auburn Thursday night by a score of 84-69.
The game started off as a defensive slugfest. Both teams anchored down the paint, forcing missed layups and turnovers. A layup from senior guard Kayla Wells and a three-pointer from senior guard Destiny Pitts momentarily gave the Aggies a comfortable lead, but the Tigers quickly closed the gap. At the end of the first quarter, the Aggies held an 11-8 lead.
Shots began to fall for both teams in the second quarter. Auburn freshman Romi Levy knocked down a three-pointer to give the Tigers a one-point lead, but a trio of layups from A&M senior N’dea Jones and five points from junior Alexis Morris helped A&M go into the locker room with a 33-27 lead.
Both teams continued to exchange blows into the third quarter. Auburn senior forward Unique Thompson scored 11 points in the third quarter alone, but a scoring onslaught from Jones, Pitts and senior center Ciera Johnson helped the Aggies maintain their advantage, heading into the fourth quarter with a 59-51 lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Aggies began to run away with it. Johnson and Jones turned rebounds into layups, and a three-pointer from sophomore guard Jordan Nixon in the game's closing minutes gave A&M an insurmountable 14-point advantage. A&M would go on to win, 84-69.
The Aggies have boasted one of the nation’s most dominant front courts this season, and they lived up to that reputation against the Tigers, as the duo of Jones and Johnson combined for 37 points and 23 rebounds. Jones also notched her 11th double-double of the season. Jones, who was recently named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watchlist, gave respect to Auburn following the A&M victory, the Aggies’ 15th straight over the Tigers.
“Seeing Auburn is always a challenge, especially at their place,” Jones said. “I don’t think anyone was thinking about the all-time record.”
The victory ends a five-game road trip for A&M, who will return to College Station with a 15-1 record on the season, including a 6-1 start in the SEC.
“We’re ready to come home,” A&M coach Gary Blair said.
Next up, the Aggies will take on No. 22 Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Jan. 31.
