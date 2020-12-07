Texas A&M’s matchup against Ole Miss, scheduled for Dec. 12, has been postponed following contact tracing and quarantine procedures within the Rebels’ program, the SEC announced Monday.
On Dec. 2, Ole Miss canceled its practice through this Wednesday, Dec. 9, after several positive COVID-19 cases.
The SEC said the rescheduling of the game is “contingent on any cancellation of Dec. 19 games” due to COVID-19. Otherwise, the matchup cannot be played.
NEWS | The Ole Miss at Texas A&M FB game of Dec. 12 is postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & quarantine of individuals within Ole Miss FB program. Rescheduling contingent on any cancellation of Dec. 19 games due to COVID, otherwise game will not be played.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 7, 2020
This move marks the second time this season the No. 5 Aggies’ game against Ole Miss has been canceled after it was postponed from its original date of Nov. 21 due to COVID-19 cases within A&M’s program.
A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said the cancellation is disappointing for the team’s seniors especially as they will now likely miss out on their final home game.
“While we are extremely disappointed to miss the opportunity to play our last home game of the 2020 season and honor our senior class, we understood that any scenario throughout this public health crisis was a possibility,” Bjork said in a statement released by the athletic department. “After completing eight games, our players, coaches, staff and administration should be commended for setting the stage for a successful season and playing this great game as safely as possible.”
Fisher said the team will continue practice focused on the Aggies’ next matchup — an away game in Knoxville.
“We’ve stressed throughout 2020, and it’s a great lesson about life, control what you can control,” Fisher said. “It’s unfortunate we are unable to play Ole Miss this week. I feel for our seniors who were looking forward to being recognized and playing at Kyle Field. We will go back to work controlling what we can, and that is preparing to play Tennessee next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.