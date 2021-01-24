After a 4-0 win over No. 21 Pepperdine on Saturday, the 11th ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team was prepared to face No. 15 Baylor in the final round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. However, the tournament, which was held in Ann Arbor, Mich., was postponed Sunday due to orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
On Saturday, the University of Michigan shut down its athletic department for two weeks due to student athletes’ positive tests of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, according to The Michigan Daily.
The matchup between A&M and Baylor, which determines who will advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Urbana-Champaign, Ill., in mid-February awaits a makeup date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.