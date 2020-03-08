After notching a homerun in Saturday’s game that shifted momentum in the Aggies’ favor, sophomore infielder Austin Bost added two more homeruns on Sunday to help No. 24 Texas A&M baseball to a run-ruled 16-2 victory over New Mexico State, completing the sweep of the crimson-and-white Aggies.
Bost started and ended scoring for A&M on Sunday, in the second and fifth innings. His first opened the bottom of the second, answering New Mexico State’s single run in the top of the inning.
“I’m seeing the ball really well,” Bost said. “I’m doing what I can in every single at-bat to do what I can to help the team win. I’m just trying to put the ball in play and let good things happen.”
From there, the Aggie bats were hot, with 10 hits following over A&M’s six innings at the plate.
A walk of senior outifielder Cam Blake and an error that allowed senior outfielder Ray Alejo to reach base set the Aggies up to score twice on a single from sophomore outfielder Zane Schmidt and a sacrifice fly from junior infielder Bryce Blaum.
Junior outfielder Zach DeLoach also added two homeruns for the maroon and white, in the second and fifth innings. His first followed Bost’s, scoring Schmidt and capping off a five-run second inning.
New Mexico State senior pitcher Chris Jefferson walked senior catcher Mikey Hoehner to open the fourth inning and saw him score on a wild pitch three at-bats later. Blaum added to A&M’s lead in the fourth, giving the maroon and white Aggies a 7-1 lead.
The crimson Aggies saw three pitching changes in the fifth as Jefferson was pulled in favor of senior Mitchell Allen. He saw four batters and allowed three runs on a pair of singles before senior Alex Reyes replaced him.
Reyes lasted through two more batters than Allen, with a pair of homeruns from Bost and DeLoach adding six runs to A&M’s lead.
While A&M was finding success at the plate, New Mexico State didn’t have any such luck until the top of the sixth, when freshman Alex Magers replaced starter Chris Weber on the mound, but even then, what the crimson Aggies found wasn’t much help.
Magers allowed one run on four hits before sophomore Joseph Menefee came in to replace him, striking out the first two batters he faced. Sophomore Dawson Barr took over on the mound for the last inning, striking out one.
Weber earned the win for A&M after five innings in the circle. He allowed one run on three hits, walking three and striking out seven.
“He navigated through some troubled waters early,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “With the wind blowing out and New Mexico State’s offense, you’re always holding your breath. He made pitches when he had to. I think he would agree that he wasn’t as sharp in his last two outings, but to get through five innings against that offense says an awful lot about his toughness.”
The maroon and white will go on the road to face Rice in Houston on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.