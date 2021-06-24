Former Texas A&M middle distance runner Athing Mu has signed a multi-year deal with Nike.
On Saturday, June 19, Mu announced that she would be forgoing her remaining three years of NCAA eligibility in favor of going pro. Five days later, the Trenton, N.J. native has already signed a deal with a major corporation.
Mu said she plans on representing Nike in numerous Summer Olympic Games.
“Some dreams start as prayers,” Mu said on her Instagram. “Quiet prayers whispered alone at night. Prayers from your parents who know that greatness lives inside of you. Today, I’m moving a step closer to my dreams. I’m signing a multi-year deal with NIKE that will allow me to train to represent my country and The Swoosh for multiple Olympic Games. This is just the beginning.”
Mu will be competing to represent the United States in the women’s 800-meter in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The first round of the trials will take place on Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m. with the semi-finals taking place the following day.
Who will be representing the United States in the 800-meter will be determined in the finals on Sunday, June 27, at 4:52 p.m.
If Mu succeeds in reaching the Olympics, she will not only be representing Texas A&M and America, but now also Nike.
“This is just the beginning. [I’m] grateful for the support of my family, friends, Nike, my coaches, and my manager [Wes Felix] as I start this exciting new journey,” Mu said.
