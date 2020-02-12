Former A&M and current Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated following his six-game suspension, the NFL announced Wednesday.
The suspension was a result of a Nov. 14 incident in which Garrett hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with the signal caller’s helmet after ripping it off his head.
“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”
"We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms."
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were also suspended following the game, and both the Browns and the Steelers were fined $250,000.
Another angle of the Browns Steelers fight. Myles Garrett connects FLUSH on Mason Rudolph pic.twitter.com/pOUfV8NuWI— Pub Sports Radio (@PubSportsRadio) November 15, 2019
After the game, Garrett said his actions were in response to a racial slur used by Rudolph during the game, which Rudolph denied. Garrett appealed his suspension but was denied.
His reinstatement comes two days after he met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
For his role in the incident, Rudolph was fined $50,000, which will be upheld despite his appeal, said NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
For his role in the incident, Rudolph was fined $50,000, which will be upheld despite his appeal, said NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
The Cleveland Browns selected Garrett as the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, making him the first Aggie to go No. 1 overall.
Before his suspension, Garrett had accumulated 10 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Garrett finished his collegiate career with 84 solo tackles, 32.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and an interception.
