Texas A&M women’s basketball forward N’dea Jones was selected by the Seattle Storm with the 23rd overall pick in Round 2 of the 2021 WNBA Draft.
Jones is the second Aggie selected in this year’s draft.
In her fourth year in Aggieland, Jones became the Aggies’ all-time leading rebounder with 1,056 and holds the program record for most double-doubles with 42.
Jones recorded 338 points, 288 rebounds, 28 steals, 27 assists and 18 blocks in her senior year, also starting in each game of the 2020-2021 season.
A three-year starter for the Aggies, Jones ends her career on a 92-game starting streak. Jones played in 23 games her freshman year, averaging 9.5 rebounds per game, the second-highest on the team.
In her sophomore year, Jones became the first player in program history to have over 20 rebounds in two games in the same season, recording 21 against Georgia and 20 against Oregon State.
The Lawrenceville, Ga., native earned All-SEC First Team honors her junior season after finishing the year ranked first in the SEC and fourth in the nation with 11.7 rebounds per game. Jones ended the COVID-19-shortened season with 18 consecutive games with a double-double, averaging 11 points per game.
Jones is the 16th Aggie to be drafted to the WNBA, and the third drafted by Seattle.
