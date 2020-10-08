After leading the SEC in total rebounds and rebounds per game last season with 351 and 11.7 respectively, senior forward N’dea Jones will enter the 2020 season as a Lindy’s Sports third-team All-American.
The Texas A&M women’s basketball program is also ranked 13th in the magazine’s preseason top 25 rankings.
Last season as the Aggies finished No. 18 in the AP Poll with a season record of 22-8.
Jones was also fourth in the nation with her 351 rebounds in 2019, earning her All-SEC First Team honors. She also accumulated 12 consecutive double-doubles in addition to 18 straight games with double-digit rebounds.
The 2020-2021 women’s basketball season can begin on Nov. 25.
