Texas A&M senior forward N’dea Jones will not return to the program for the 2021-2022 season, and will instead enter the 2021 WNBA Draft.
Jones announced her decision with a message posted to Twitter on March 30.
“The last four years have been the most rewarding and challenging of my life,” Jones said. “Aggieland has played an essential role in my development as an athlete and as a woman. … The lessons learned here will stay with me forever, especially on my next journey of pursuing my lifelong dream to play in the WNBA.”
Thank you Aggieland 👍🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/AUrCIxvvVO— N'dea Jones (@NdeaJones) March 30, 2021
Jones leaves Aggieland as A&M’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,056 in her career, and also holds the program record for most double-doubles with 42.
In her senior season, Jones helped lead the Aggies to a 25-3 record and the SEC regular season title. A&M capped off its season with a 74-59 loss to Arizona in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
Jones, a Lawrenceville, Ga., native, finished her final season as an Aggie with 338 points, 288 rebounds, 28 steals, 27 assists and 18 blocks. During the 2020-2021 season, Jones was an AP All-America Honorable Mention selection and earned All-SEC First Team honors.
Jones said she will graduate from A&M with her master’s degree in jurisprudence in August.
“To Coaches Blair, Starkey, Bond-White and Wright, thank you. You believed in me with a clear vision of my potential as a high school player that I couldn’t see for myself,” Jones said. “That vision and belief remained as a freshman with little playing time. You demanded more when I thought that there was no more to give, and you believed when others didn’t. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity you have me to be an Aggie. I will do my best to make you all proud.”
