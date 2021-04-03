Texas A&M women’s basketball senior forward N’dea Jones now has three All-American honors to her name.
The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Jones was selected to its Honorable Mention All-American list on Saturday.
Jones is the fourth player in program history to be named an Associated Press, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and WBCA All-American. Chennedy Carter, Kelsey Bone and Danielle Adams also earned the honors.
Jones announced she was entering the 2021 WNBA Draft on March 30.
During the 2020-2021 season, Jones became the Aggies’ all-time leader in rebounds with 1,056 and double-doubles with 42. She averaged 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game to help lead A&M to its first regular season SEC Championship.
Jones, a Lawrenceville, Ga., native, finished her final season as an Aggie with 338 points, 288 rebounds, 28 steals, 27 assists and 18 blocks.
The WNBA Draft is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.