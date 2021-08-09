“Everyday I’m gaining a better understanding of what it is that God has done and is doing for me,” former Texas A&M track star Athing Mu said.
At just 19 years old, Mu has become a two-time Olympic gold medalist. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the Trenton, New Jersey native won gold in the 800-meter and 4x400-meter relay. She is the first American woman to win the 800-meter since former Olympian Madeline Manning Mims in 1968.
In fact, Mims was the first American woman to ever win the gold in the event. Mims said on the Today Show she recalled having a memorable phone call with Mu five years ago.
“‘I want to be just like you. I want to win a gold medal,’” Mu said to Mims.
Now that Mu has accomplished this feat, Mims said she recognized Mu’s talent during their conversation.
“I don’t see anyone in the world with that potential,” Mims said.
During the 800-meter race in Tokyo, also serving as Mu’s Olympic debut, Mu broke the American Record with her time of 1:55.21. Her time is also the 10th fastest time on the world all-time record list.
Mu said she gives all of her glory to God.
“In the end, I chose to grasp onto God and allow Him to take complete control of my life. It allowed me to take a step back, learn how to trust Him entirely and HAVE FAITH,” Mu said on Instagram.
In the 4x400-meter relay, Mu competed alongside Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix and Dalilah Muhammad. The four athletes won the gold in lane seven with a time of 3:16.85, almost an entire four seconds ahead of the silver medalists.
McLaughlin said she could not be more grateful for the group of Olympians she competed alongside.
“I’m so thankful to be able to even run with such amazing, inspiring women. It has been beautiful to see the diversity of our individual circumstances blend into a historic ending to these games,” McLaughlin said via Instagram.
Mu was not only representing the United States during the Olympics, but also one of the biggest athletic brands in the world.
On Saturday, June 19, Mu announced she would be forgoing her remaining three years of NCAA eligibility in favor of pursuing a professional career. Five days later, the phenom signed a professional deal with Nike.
Mu said her contract with The Swoosh is for more than just one Olympic Games.
“I’m signing a multi-year deal with NIKE that will allow me to train to represent my country and The Swoosh for multiple Olympic Games. This is just the beginning,” Mu said.
During her time as a student-athlete, Mu set the American under-20 800-meter record with a time of 2:01.07. Additionally in the 800-meter event at the Michael Johnson Invitational in April, the New Jersey native broke the 800-meter collegiate record.
Now that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have concluded, Mu took some time to reflect on all her success from the past year.
“This year, especially, has been a result of much more than just my hard work on the track,” Mu said. “God has been molding me prior to my existence on this Earth… We have a time for everything. We have a season for everything in accordance to His will.”
