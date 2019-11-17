Despite the SEC matchup happening at Kyle Field, Texas A&M’s 30-6 win over South Carolina featured more than just a football game.
With the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Bonfire collapse on Monday, the Aggies used Saturday’s game against the Gamecocks to honor the 12 that were lost in the tragedy.
A&M redesigned its midfield logo to feature a maroon ribbon wrapping around the “T” with the years 2019 and 1999 painted underneath. The players also wore stickers with the design on their helmets.
On the first row of the third deck in the student section, students wore shirts with letters spelling out “Remember 99,” in reference to another group of students who did the same at the 1999 A&M-Texas game after the collapse.
The Aggies also honored a South Carolina tradition rooted in tragedy during the game.
On the first play of the third quarter, fans at Kyle Field held up three fingers in honor of South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski’s late brother Tyler, who passed away from suicide in January 2018.
Tyler Hilinski was a quarterback at Washington State University, where he wore the number three. Since his death, his parents have created the Hilinksi’s Hope Foundation to raise awareness for mental health and provide resources for student-athletes.
