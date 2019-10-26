Kellen Mond recorded three passing and two rushing touchdowns for the first time in his career en route to A&M's 49-30 win over Mississippi State.
The Aggies' 49 points was their largest offensive production in regulation of an SEC matchup since the opening game of 2014. Along with that, their 18-point half-time lead and 19-point margin of victory were the program's largest against an SEC opponent in over five and three years respectively.
A&M junior quarterback Kellen Mond was efficient in critical situations throughout the game. The Aggies' offense converted eight of 11 third downs and were 6-of-6 in the red zone, all touchdowns.
After the game, coach Jimbo Fisher said he was impressed with Mond's performance.
"Kellen I thought really managed the game today," Fisher said. "His decision-making to pull it, to hand it, to check and get us from run to pass, pass to run, picking up protections and blitzes adjusting the front, and then being so accurate with the football down the field…He just keeps growing as a football player. It's fun to watch."
Mond finished the game with 310 total yards, 234 passing and 76 rushing, and a career-high five touchdowns.
A&M's defense also made key plays, forcing two fumbles and an interception. The Aggies have recorded an interception in four straight games, and the two forced fumbles matched their season total entering the game.
Fisher said he was proud of his team's success in capitalizing on the opportunities the turnovers provided.
"It's momentum swings," Fisher said. "When one side creates a play, the other side feeds off it and goes to capitalize and you build momentum in the game and you take the air out of people. It's hard. That momentum can swing back; we call it sudden change. [If they] give a turnover and then they stop you, all of a sudden the momentum goes back to them."
One of those occasions where A&M managed to capitalize on a defensive turnover followed a fumble caused by A&M's Demani Richardson and recovered by Debione Renfro.
Kendrick Rogers took a pass from Mond 16 yards into the end zone, twisting away from two seperate sets of defenders to keep the play alive and extend A&M's lead to 28-7.
Though the end result was positive, Mond said the play didn't go as planned.
"He made a mistake on that play," Mond said. "They brought a certain blitz, so Kendrick was supposed to run a fade route. Instead he ran his normal route… Kendrick ended up making up for it."
A&M was able to find consistency on offense as the Aggies topped Mississippi State for the first time in four years.
"I've seen us do it in spurts," Fisher said. "But to do it that consistently - no. I've seen us do a lot of little things that I see we're getting better at… There's been a lot of things we're growing at… As a coach, you know they're getting better, and it's eventually starting to come together."
