During Texas A&M and Arkansas’ first matchup at Kyle Field since 2012, senior quarterback Kellen Mond added another impressive performance to his fourth season with the Aggies.
With 260 passing yards, the signal caller became A&M’s new all-time leader in total career yards with a 15-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer in the third quarter. He now has accumulated 10,015 yards of total offense in his time in Aggieland.
The record was previously held by the 2012 Heisman winner, Johnny Manziel, with 9,989 total career yards.
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said he has always had the utmost faith in Mond’s abilities.
“I know what he can do [and] how he can do it,” Fisher said. “I’ve always believed in him and always felt very good about him. He keeps growing every week and he keeps playing better.”
In the Halloween game, Mond accounted for three passing touchdowns to help A&M earn its ninth consecutive victory over the Razorbacks, 42-31.
Before the matchup with the Razorbacks, the signal caller had 46 total rushing yards for the season thus far. Against Arkansas, Mond was almost able to double that number with 32 rushing yards.
Sophomore running back Ainias Smith said he is proud of Mond.
“Kellen has definitely been playing very well,” Smith said. “I’m liking the way he [has] stepped up as a leader this season and just his poise and how relaxed he is. He’s very confident in himself and he’s confident in the confidence he has in us.”
Mond said he spent the offseason evaluating himself and his play, which has allowed him to be successful this year.
“Being able to look yourself in the mirror and being able to continue to grow, that’s part of everyone’s growth,” Mond said.
In addition to the record he broke against the Razorbacks, Mond also recently became A&M’s all-time passing leader during the third game of the season against Florida.
He currently holds A&M’s all-time passing record with 8,623 passing yards.
Mond said he is looking to continue developing as a player.
“For me I think I still have a lot more work to do,” Mond said. “I think my growth is nowhere it can be. By the end of the season I want to continue to grow.”
