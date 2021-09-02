Texas A&M has agreed on a new contract extension with Jimbo Fisher that will keep the head coach with A&M through the 2031 season, adding an extra four years to his original contract.
The 10-year deal will pay the former national championship-winning coach an average of $9 million per season, starting on Jan. 1, 2022. Additionally, the annual salary will increase to $9,150,000 on Jan. 1, 2023, with the base salary increasing by $100,000 each year following.
Fisher said he is thankful for the constant backing from Aggies everywhere and is looking to use his role to help A&M win a national championship.
“The investment Texas A&M University is making in our program, coaching staff and facilities speaks to the vision of our leadership and their commitment to long-term success,” Fisher said in a press release emailed to The Battalion. “I am thankful for the unwavering support of the administration, the faculty and staff, our 12th Man Foundation donors, the Aggie Network and the 12th Man — the largest and loudest student section in the country. It is an honor to be the head football coach at Texas A&M, and although I am proud of the strides we’ve made, we ain’t done yet!”
This new deal replaces the previous ten-year, $75 million total contract agreed upon Fisher’s hiring on Dec. 4, 2017.
Once his new salary goes into effect, the only NCAA football coach with a higher salary than Fisher will be reigning national championship coach Nick Saban from the University of Alabama. Saban is currently paid an annual salary of $9,300,000.
A&M President Katherine Banks authorized the execution of Fisher’s employment contract in conjunction with Director of Athletics Ross Bjork.
“I have great respect for Coach Fisher and his success with our student athletes,” Banks said in the release. “His ability to bring out the best in each of them is inspirational. I am confident that he will continue to raise Texas A&M University’s football program to new heights.”
Fisher’s salary will be $9,350,000 by 2025, $50,000 more than Saban’s, per the contract clause regarding the base salary increments.
Bjork said Fisher’s quality of character is the reason for the increase in pay and contract extension.
“Coach Fisher continues to demonstrate he is building our program for long-term success, and he is a perfect fit for Texas A&M,” Bjork said in the release. “Providing the appropriate amount of stability and continuity during this important time is critical as we support our football program at the highest level.”
Whether Fisher will earn A&M a National Championship by that time, with Saban having already won six with Alabama, is to be determined.
The contract extension and raise comes following the conclusion of A&M’s Orange Bowl Championship.
Fisher said A&M provides everything he needs to build a successful program.
“It’s a tremendous organization with tremendous people who give us all the support [we need],” Fisher said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “And they’re behind us 100 percent. I’m very appreciative of them and everything they do for us, that’s for sure.”
With the Aggies, Fisher has a 26-10 overall record, going 18-8 in conference play.
Fisher’s overall record as a head coach stands at 109-33, including his time as head coach for Florida State prior to coming to A&M in 2018. Fisher took over the Seminoles program in 2010 and won them a National Championship in 2013.
Bjork said Fisher is among the best of all coaches in the NCAA.
“As one of only five active head coaches to win a National Championship, Coach Fisher knows what it takes to lead a comprehensive program on and off the field and develop our young men beyond football,” Bjork said in the release. “There is momentum in all phases of our program, and we are excited about what lies ahead for Aggie Football. We appreciate Coach Fisher’s commitment to Texas A&M.”
Fisher’s first game since the extended contract and increased salary announcement will be the 2021 season opener against Kent State, slated for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.
