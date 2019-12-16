After two games leading the Aggies on both sides of the court, Texas A&M forward Emanuel Miller was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week on Monday.
The freshman led the Aggies with a season-high 20 points in Sunday’s 63-60 win over A&M-Corpus Christi, which was the most by an A&M freshman since March 18, 2018 when TJ Starks had 21 against North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Of his game total, 14 of Miller’s points came in the second half to help the Aggies overcome an 11-point deficit. Miller also went 7-of-8 shooting, adding six free-throw points, six rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal.
After the game, A&M coach Buzz Williams said Miller, along with senior forward Josh Nebo who had 13 points, gives him hope for the team moving forward.
“In the last two weeks, and in the last two games, [Miller] and Nebo have established a distinct role,” Williams said. “It’s a role that we're dependent on. I’m encouraged for sure about both of those guys. We need to somehow figure out how we can keep those guys trending in that direction, and then find some other guys to establish those types of roles relative to their responsibilities.”
Against Texas on Dec. 8, he had a season-high 14 rebounds, including 10 on defense.
The Aggies will next take the court at home against Oregon State at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
