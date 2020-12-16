The Texas A&M men’s basketball team left its game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions with another win. The 69-52 victory moved A&M to 4-1 on the season, and 4-0 at home. The Lions dropped to 1-6 on the season.
The Aggies started off hot, catching their stride to the tune of a lead as large as 15 points toward the latter end of the first half. After taking the lead out the gate, the Aggies never looked back once.
The Aggies led at half 31-19, holding the Lions to the fewest points any team has scored on A&M in the first half of a game this season. Southeastern Louisiana had a strong second half effort, scoring 33 points, a 14-point improvement from the first half. However, A&M scored 38 in the same period, exhausting any comeback ambitions the Lions held.
The Aggies’ scoring duties were once more captained by Emanuel Miller. In his first start, Miller led the team in scoring for the third time this year. This was his fourth consecutive game scoring in double digits and his third game this year scoring over 20. Miller knocked down an efficient 8-of-11 shots as he posted 20 points, leading all scorers in the game.
Miller’s stats went beyond his scoring abilities, as he grabbed 10 rebounds, which was also a game-high and matched his season-high. This is Miller’s third double-double in four games, in all of which he scored 20 or more points as well. Miller also dished out a season-high three assists and had a block.
Miller wasn’t alone in the scoring department, as guard Andre Gordon put up 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting and led the game with four assists. This marked his eighth career game of double-digit points, three of which came this season.
Savion Flagg hit two threes in the game en route to nine points, and Kevin Marfo was effective off the bench as he had eight points and seven rebounds in just 13 minutes of action.
The Aggies did well defensively throughout the game, holding the Lions to a lowly 37 percent from the field and snagging 16 turnovers across the game. Though the Aggies improved slightly on their turnover struggles, they still had 17 against the Lions.
A&M coach Buzz Williams said the Aggies’ improvement was thanks to “a priority to play much more unselfish basketball.”
“I thought a lot of times tonight, guys were turning down shots when they knew it was their turn to shoot, because they were over-the-top protective...I knew the intent of their heart was right,” Williams said.
The Aggies will face the 3-2 Wofford Terriers next Monday on Dec. 21 at home in College Station in Reed Arena. This will be their last game before conference play begins against LSU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.