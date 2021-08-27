Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
Clemons has since been released after posting bond, but he is now facing punishment from the team. Clemons is being indefinitely suspended from athletic activities, putting his availability in his final season of eligibility in jeopardy.
Clemons forewent the 2021 NFL Draft and opted to return to Aggieland to utilize his extra year of eligibility. The projected mid-round pick shined on the defensive line, alongside fellow NFL prospect junior DeMarvin Leal, before suffering an injury. Despite only playing in five games in 2020, he set career highs in tackles for loss with 4.5 and sacks with four.
Clemons was expected to start for the Aggies in the upcoming season. He will likely be replaced by senior Tyree Johnson, who filled Clemons’s role after his injury in 2020.
The Aggies open up their 2021 season at home against Kent State on Saturday, Sep. 4.
