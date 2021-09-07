Graduate senior defensive end Michael Clemons is set to return to No. 5 Texas A&M in its second game of the season.
At the weekly football press conference on Monday, Sept. 6, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said Clemons should return to the lineup during the game against the University of Colorado Boulder on Saturday, Sept. 11. However, Fisher said sophomore defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson will remain ineligible for this week’s game.
Both Clemons and Jackson had offseason arrests, resulting in the pair seeing no playing time in the 41-10 victory over Kent State in the season opener on Sept. 4.
Fisher said Clemons is not guaranteed playing time, even though he is back on the roster.
Clemons was arrested on Aug. 26 by university police with multiple charges, including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify, possession of under two ounces of marijuana and driving with an invalid license.
Fisher said Jackson’s status still remains up in the air, but the Aggies remain focused on improving their defensive line unit.
“We still have a lot of things, whether we play with [Clemons and Jackson] or not, we have got to get better at the things we do, but Michael will be back,” Fisher said.
Jackson had two charges, one of which was a felony. The Lucedale, Miss., native was accusedof having between four and 200 grams of a controlled substance and is also facing a possession of marijuana misdemeanor charge.
Adarious Jones, DeMarvin Leal, Jayden Peevy and Tyree Johnson started on the A&M defensive line against the Golden Flashes — Johnson took Clemons’s place in the unit and posted two tackles against Kent State.
Without Clemons and Jackson on A&M’s defensive line, the Aggies allowed for the Golden Flashes to post 226 rushing yards.
Clemons has played in 29 games since 2017 for the maroon and white and set career highs in tackles for loss with 4.5 and four sacks in 2020. Jackson played in all ten games last season, earning SEC all-freshman honors.
A&M’s second game of the season will be against the Colorado Buffaloes in Denver on Saturday, Sept. 11. Kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m.
