No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis is set to face No. 18 Alabama Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Courts for the final match before the conference tournament.
The Aggies are 6-5 in conference play and carry a 14-7 overall record after a pair of road losses to ranked conference opponents.
The Aggies and the Crimson Tide were originally scheduled to meet on March 28, but COVID-19 cases and quarantines within Alabama’s program forced the cancellation of the match.
Ever since joining the SEC, the Aggies hold a nine-game win streak in matches against Alabama, with their last time facing the Tide at home finishing in a 5-2 win in 2018.
In its last time out, A&M fell to No. 5 Tennessee 4-0 in Knoxville, yet the Aggies held onto their high ranking.
Also moving up in rankings, doubles partners Juan Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson moved up to No. 7 after their performance at their SEC road matches.
Despite their two-loss streak, A&M will go into its final SEC game hopeful considering Saturday's match will determine seeding in the upcoming league tournament.
Match time is set for 1 p.m. in College Station.
