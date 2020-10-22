Texas A&M men’s tennis heads into the weekend ready for two competitions.
The Aggies are participating in the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout in Columbia, South Carolina, against SEC rivals Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, in addition to the ITA Texas Regional in Waco. Both events will take place Friday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 25.
Last weekend, the Aggies saw plenty of success at the TCU Invitational, going perfect in doubles. A&M’s Noah Schachter earned the title of individual champion.
"The Aggies were very impressive with a 10-2 singles record and a 6-0 record in doubles,” A&M coach Steve Denton told 12thman.com. “We had a very productive weekend. I thought the guys battled hard today and am very happy with the effort."
The Aggies strolled out of the metroplex going undefeated over the weekend as they competed against Big 12 opponents including TCU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor and long-standing rival, Texas.
The A&M men’s tennis team will keep the momentum going forward from their weekend in Fort Worth as they aim to win matches both in South Carolina against SEC opponents and down the road in Waco.
While the Aggies are coming into the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout in Columbia off a recent win, the other teams participating have the advantage of rest due to a lack of contests over the past few weeks.
South Carolina and Georgia both haven’t competed since the Gamecock SEC Fall Scramble three weeks ago. Both teams were successful in this competition. South Carolina, the host of the event, took home the singles win while Georgia claimed the doubles title.
The other competitor, Florida, has also not competed for the last few weeks, but will return to play after a successful run in the Tiger Fall Invitational on Oct. 2--4. The Gators went 30-9 over the three-day invitational.
At the ITA Texas Regional in Waco, the Aggies will face competitors from many different schools including Baylor, TCU, Texas, Lamar and more.
