Texas A&M men’s tennis freshman Pierce Rollins stole the show at the Midland Invitational over the weekend.
Competing against a field of student-athletes from local universities Texas Tech, Texas Christian University and the University of Texas at Arlington, Rollins took home both the singles and doubles championships.
Rollins and sophomore Pranav Kumar both cruised through the singles bracket and ended up facing each other in the finals round.
Despite Kumar opening the match with a dominant 6-1 first set, Rollins was able to rally back and win the second set 6-1 as well. The third set played out differently, going down to the wire between the teammates.
After intense back and forth play all set leading to a 5-5 tie, Rollins was able to prevent a tiebreaker and lock up the victory, winning the third set 7-5.
As for the doubles tournament, Rollins and junior Barnaby Smith ousted Abilene Christian University 8-6, University of New Mexico 8-6 and University of Texas San Antonio 8-2 on their way to the doubles finals. Matching up against Frank Ribero and Jackson Cobb of Texas Tech, Rollins and Smith took home the doubles championship trophy with a 8-6 win.
The Aggies will return to the court Sept. 23 at the Harlingen Future tournament in Harlingen, Texas.
