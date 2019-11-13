Buzz Williams’ second recruiting class signed three high school seniors Wednesday during the NCAA’s early signing period for basketball.
Guards Hassan Diarra and LaDamien Bradford signed their National Letter of Intent after committing to Texas A&M on Oct. 18.
Guard Hayden Hefner rounded out A&M’s early signees, and was the first to commit to Williams’ 2020 recruiting class.
Diarra, a Putnam, Connecticut native, ranks the highest among A&M’s current signees and commits. A four-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite rankings, the point guard ranked as the best player in Connecticut and 11th at his position. Diarra is also ranked as the 64th-best collegiate prospect of the 2020 class.
The Putnam Science Academy guard chose the Aggies over Georgia, Indiana, Dayton, Fordham, Georgetown, Illinois, North Carolina State, Rhode Island, Seton Hall, Texas Tech and Virginia Commonwealth.
“Hassan is joining from very reputable high school and AAU programs,” A&M associate head coach Jamie McNeilly said in a post on the team’s Twitter page. “He is a tough guard that knows how to win and can make plays for himself and others at an elite level. Hassan comes from an incredible family that has made raising high character children a priority. We are excited to see Hassan’s impact on our program upon his arrival!”
Bradford is the first shooting guard in the class to sign with the Aggies. According to 247Sports, the Jonesboro, Louisiana native is a three-star prospect who is also the fourth-best prospect in Louisiana. Bradford ranks No. 70 at his position and the 321st-overall prospect in the country.
Bradford picked A&M over Grambling State, Iowa State, Louisiana Tech, Murray State and Wichita State.
“We are really excited about adding LaDamien to our team,” A&M assistant coach Devin Johnson said in a post on the team’s Twitter page. “LaDamien is a hard playing ball guard that will allow our team to improve offensively and defensively. In addition to his skill, LaDamien’s character and personality will be a great representation of Aggieland.”
Hefner is the only in-state recruit to sign on Wednesday. Like Bradford, the Nederland, Texas native boasted a three-star ranking by 247Sports. Hefner ranks as the 12th-best player in Texas, 47th at shooting guard and 215th in the country.
Hefter selected A&M over Rice, Houston and Oklahoma.
“Hayden is an outstanding addition to our team,” A&M assistant coach Lyle Wolf said in a press release. “Hayden brings a level of toughness and skill that will continue to improve the trajectory of our program. We are extremely happy that Hayden has decided to join our family, and we can’t wait to get him on campus next year.”
