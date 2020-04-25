After having one player selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Texas A&M Aggies saw another player selected on the third day of the draft.
In the middle of the sixth round, the New York Jets took the first punter off the board, selecting A&M’s Braden Mann with the 191st pick in the draft.
With two drafted players in Madubuike and Mann, the Aggies’ 2020 NFL Draft class is tied for the lowest number of players selected since the 2011 Draft Class, when linebacker Von Miller was the only player selected by A&M.
Originally a linebacker from Cypress, Mann has started at punter for the Aggies for the last two seasons, and became one of the best punters in College Football.
After the news of Mann’s selection, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher praised Mann, highlighting his ability to outcome games.
"Braden is one of the best punters I have ever seen but an even better person and he is team oriented,” Fisher said in a statement. “He saw the big picture, was a tremendous leader and has a great work ethic. He truly affected the outcome of games. His ability to flip the field and to be able to kill the ball inside the 20 is outstanding. I think he will be a great pro."
Mann’s best season came in 2018, when he broke NCAA records for most punts of 60 or more yards, with 14, while registering the highest single game and single season punting average, 60.8 and 51.0 respectively. For his efforts, Mann was awarded the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the best punter in the nation.
Returning for his senior season, Mann served as a team captain for all 13 games, registering the fourth-best punting average in A&M history in his final season. Mann finished his career with the highest punting average at A&M, 48.9 yards, by over two yards, outkicking NFL veteran Drew Kaser and future Hall of Famer Shane Lechler.
Mann heads to a Jets team that finished 2019 second to last in total points scored and last in the NFL in total offense, accumulating 4368 yards all season. Mann will have tough competition for a starting spot, as he will have to compete with last year's starter, 2016 7th round pick Lac Edwards, who averaged 45.9 yards a punt last season.
Outside of Mann, the Aggies failed to see another prospect selected on day three, despite the profile of wide receivers Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers. Both had high grade values going into the draft, but failed to hear their name called, and join the other Aggie prospects, defensive backs Charles Oliver and Debione Renfro and offensive lineman Colton Prater, as undrafted free agents.
Shortly after the draft ended, it was announced that Davis is joining the Minnesota Vikings, per his Agency, and Renfro is signing with the Seattle Seahawks.
