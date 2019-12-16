Texas A&M senior punter Braden Mann earned second team Associated Press All-American honors on Monday.
Mann notched his second consecutive season with an average of over 47 yards per punt for a second-best performance nationally. During the 2019 season, 28 of Mann’s punts were over 50 yards, and 23 fell within the opponent’s 20-yard line.
Since the end of the regular season, Mann has been voted to the All-SEC First Team by the league’s coaches, the AP All-SEC Second Team and first team All-American by Sports Illustrated.
Mann also received the honor last season after booting an average of 51 yards per punt. He also won the Ray Guy Award in 2018.
Mann and the Aggies will face No. 25 Oklahoma State in the Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 27.
