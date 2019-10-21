This weekend, sophomore Lucia Quiterio shined in the ITA All Texas Regional, claiming the singles championship while also winning the doubles competition alongside redshirt freshman Jessica Anzo.
Quiterio led several Aggies with successful performances during the Regional hosted at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, with A&M representing both finalists in doubles competition.
"This was a great tournament for our team, winning both the singles and doubles championship doesn't happen very often so that is quite an accomplishment for Lucia [Quiterio]," A&M coach Mark Weaver told 12thman.com. "Seeing Jessica win the doubles title after being out for almost a year really says a lot about how much she has progressed. The regional as a whole was definitely a very big positive for our group."
Doubles competition saw two teams of Aggies face off against each other in the finals, as Quitiero and Anzo defeated the No. 8 duo of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova in Sunday's doubles final in straight sets 6-4, 6-1. Quitiero and Anzo reached the final round defeating SMU’s duo of Jackie Nylander and Isabella Tcherkes Zade in a close come from behind victory 3-6, 7-5, 1-0(8), while Goldsmith and Makarova advanced because Rice’s duo of Priya Niezgoda and Anastasia Smirnova was forced to retire.
In the singles competition, five Aggies made it to the round of sixteen, with two advancing to the semifinal round. The semifinal round matched up A&M against their in-state rival, as Quiterio and fellow sophomore Katya Townsend faced off against Texas’ Marta Perez Mur and Lexi Ryngler respectively. Quiterio defeated Mur 6-4 6-3, to advance to the final round, while Townsend fell in straight sets to Ryngler. Ryngler’s decision to withdraw from competition on Sunday gave Quitiero the singles title.
With their win in doubles competition, Quitiero and Anzo will represent A&M at the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships, held from Nov. 6-10 in Newport Beach, California. Also earning an invite to the competition are both singles finalists, giving Quitiero two opportunities to represent the Aggies.
