Texas A&M men’s golf team looks to continue its hot start this weekend at the Maridoe Intercollegiate tournament hosted by the University of North Texas.
Despite placing top-five in their last two tournaments, the Aggies face a competitive field as No. 4 Washington and last year’s tournament winners. No. 13 SMU will be competing this weekend as well.
When the Aggies and the Mustangs met last year, A&M junior Walker Lee claimed the individual win, with SMU’s McClure Meissner taking second at Maridoe Golf Course. This year, the two will compete against each other again in Carrollton.
Freshman Jimmy Lee bounced back from his subpar performance in the Gopher Invitational and not qualifying for the top-five at the Fighting Illini Invitational with a stellar performance at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Shanghai, China.
Lee finished the tournament tied for eighth at 7-under through four rounds. He started the tournament 9-under after two rounds but struggled in his third round, firing a 3-over 75. Lee bounced back and shot 1-under in his last round and is in great form as he returns to the team for the remainder of the season.
Lee’s return to the team will be integral as sophomore Sam Bennette, who had solid outings in the first two tournaments, is out for the remainder of the semester after breaking his collarbone diving for a catch in flag football, the team announced on Twitter.
