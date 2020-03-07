Junior Asa Lacy pitched a no-hitter in his seven innings on the mound, leading No. 24 Texas A&M baseball to an 8-3 win over New Mexico State.
Extending his scoreless inning streak to 17.2, Lacy recorded 13 strikeouts, just one short of matching his career high.
“That is the best I have ever seen Asa Lacy pitch since he has been at Texas A&M,” Childress said. “He was dominating from the first inning on, I think if we had kept running him out there, he would have been dominant until we had to turn the lights off. It was so impressive what he did, fast ball to both sides of the plate, and slider and change. Again, the best I have ever seen him pitch.”
Lacy said his performance was courtesy of a team effort.
“We executed a plan,” Lacy said. “When they did make contact, we made a few good plays in the infield. I think overall, the fastball command tonight was the key. The offense got out to a slow start, but I thought they really picked it up in about the third or fourth inning and allowed me to settle in.”
Childress pulled Lacy after the completion of the seventh inning.
“There’s bigger and better things I had for him and for us,” Childress said. “Him being strong is of the utmost importance to me, and healthy.”
Freshman Will Johnston replaced Lacy on the mound in the eighth, and against five batters allowed four hits and three runs.
The crimson Aggies kicked off the eighth inning with a pair of singles, putting sophomore infielder Kevin Jimenez and senior outfielder Daniel Head on base. The duo scored on New Mexico State’s next two at-bats as a double by sophomore infielder Austin Duffy and a fielding error that allowed junior outfielder Tommy Tabak to reach pushed the two home. A single from Saenz allowed Duffy to cap off scoring for New Mexico State.
After the third run, Childress replaced Johnston with freshman Alex Magers. Magers pitched only through the rest of the inning, striking out one. In his short time on the mound, Chidress said he was impressed with what he saw.
“He has been incredibly valuable for us,” Childress said. “Think about a guy from a 1-A high school that graduated with 16 to 17 people, to come in and be put in the spots that we put him through the first three weeks. He has got a lot of confidence, and a very calming effect for us. All he does is throw it over the plate and make you go get them. They had grabbed all the momentum for him to slow them down with those rights coming up and only give up the one run. That was big.”
Despite the three-run eighth inning from New Mexico State, the maroon and white had built a 7-0 lead thanks to a three-RBI performance from junior infielder Will Frizzell.
Frizzell opened scoring in the bottom of the third with a double that scored junior infielder Logan Sartori. In the bottom of the seventh, Frizzell added to A&M’s lead with a homerun that brought junior outfielder Zach DeLoach across the plate and put the Aggies up by seven.
Following Frizzell’s third inning double, he scored on a double from senior catcher Hunter Coleman. The Aggies added a three-run fourth inning and junior infielder Bryce Blaum capped off A&M’s lead with a homerun in the eighth for the win.
A&M will continue the three-game series against New Mexico State at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
