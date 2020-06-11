Texas A&M baseball’s junior left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy made history on Wednesday, becoming the highest selected Aggie in the MLB Draft.
Lacy was selected one spot higher than A&M’s previous earliest Draft pick, Jeff Granger, who was selected No. 5 overall by the Royals in 1993.
Video: A&M lefty Asa Lacy reacts to hearing his name called at No. 4 overall to the Royals... pic.twitter.com/chLCu2t0w2— Gabe Bock (@GabeBock) June 10, 2020
During his time at A&M, Lacy earned two All-American honors. In May, he earned first-team recognition from Collegiate Baseball, following up a third-team accolade from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association in 2019.
Despite having only four starts due to the shortened season, Lacy earned a 3-0 record in 2020, recording a 0.75 ERA and 46 strikeouts. His strikeouts earned him a No. 5 national ranking, and he was ranked seventh in strikeouts per nine innings with 17.25. He also placed in the top 30 in hits allowed per nine innings, wins and WHIP.
In 2019, Lacy notched an 8-4 record and 2.13 ERA to lead the nation in fewest hits allowed per nine innings. He ranked No. 8 nationally in strikeouts per nine innings with 13.2 and No. 9 in strikeouts with 130. His performance helped the A&M pitching staff set a single-season school record for strikeouts with 673.
Lacy isn’t the only Aggie to make history with their draft pick. Soccer forward Ally Watt and women’s basketball guard Chennedy Carter did the same earlier this year, going No. 6 and No. 4 respectively.
