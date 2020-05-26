Though they only saw a month of play before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, two Texas A&M baseball players have earned postseason accolades.
Collegiate Baseball named junior pitcher Asa Lacy and junior outfielder Zach DeLoach to its All-America First Team list on Tuesday, making A&M the only school with two players on the list.
A year ago, Lacy earned third-team All-American accolades from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and honorable mention from Perfect Game/ Rawlings.
He finished the month-long 2020 season 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 46 strikeouts in four starts. Lacy was ranked No. 5 nationally in strikeouts, No. 7 in strikeouts per nine innings and No. 12 in hits allowed per nine innings.
Over 18 games, DeLoach hit .421 with three doubles, six home runs, six stolen bases and 17 RBI. He ranked No. 3 nationally with 25 runs, No. 19 in homeruns, No. 21 in on-base percentage, No. 23 in total bases and No. 50 in batting average.
The Aggies would have finished the regular season on May 16, but instead saw their season canceled in mid-March with a 15-3 record.
