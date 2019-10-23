Texas A&M will implement walk-through and hand-held metal detectors in Kyle Field this weekend in preparation for a new SEC mandate.
The new rule, which is set to take effect in the fall of 2020, is part of the SEC’s new enhanced security measures and requires the conference’s football stadiums to have metal detectors at all entrances. A&M will also implement the safety measures at men’s basketball games.
“Our obligation is to provide the safest environment possible, and we are always looking for new ways to enhance game day safety features,” A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said in a statement. “Testing this system of metal-detecting devices will allow us to gather important details as we look to continue enhancing the game day experience while preparing for additional safety features for the 2020 season.”
This weekend’s implementation of the metal detectors will give guests and staff the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the new game day process before full implementation next fall.
According to A&M’s statement, guests will be required to remove their car keys, cell phones and other “non-permitted items” prior to passing through the entrances with metal detectors. In the case that the alarm goes off, a hand-held sensor will be used.
Those with health-related needs can choose to be scanned with a hand-held metal detector.
The metal detectors will remain in effect through A&M’s final three home games of the season against Mississippi State on Oct. 26, UTSA on Nov. 2 and South Carolina on Nov. 16.
