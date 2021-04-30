Texas A&M four-year starting quarterback Kellen Mond was selected by the Minnesota Vikings as the 66th overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Mond is the first Aggie selected in this year’s draft.
Racking up quite the resume to solidify his draft stock in his senior season, Mond was named the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl MVP and also overtook the records for A&M career total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, attempts and completions.
Mond was 3-0 in bowl games with 36 consecutive starts under A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. The San Antonio native threw for 9,661 yards and 71 passing touchdowns with 1,608 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns in the 47 games he played in his career.
A four-year starter, Mond earned the starting nod after former A&M quarterback Nick Starkel sustained an ankle injury in the first game of the 2017 season. Mond remained the starter through A&M’s coaching change after his freshman season.
In the 2019 season, Mond was named the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bowl MVP after a 24-21 win over Oklahoma State.
In 2020, he set his season-low for interceptions, only throwing three through 10 games while still passing for over 2,000 yards and 23 total touchdowns.
His season's performance was acknowledged by being named a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award.
