For the first time since 2010, the Aggies did not have a player selected in the first two rounds of the draft.
Originally projected to go in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike fell into the early part of the third round where, after trading out of the second round, the Baltimore Ravens selected him at 71 overall.
Since I was young it has been a dream of mine to get this call. I’M EXCITED TO BE ON THE BALTIMORE @RAVENS‼️‼️@Bose #BoseHeadphones #TeamBose #NFLDraft #RavensFlock #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/TGXgf5pCC7— Justin Madubuike (@MadubuikeJustin) April 25, 2020
After being drafted, Madubuike said he is a perfect match for the Ravens, citing how much he idolizes former Ravens defenders.
“It’s crazy, guys like Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, guys who came before me, that’s the standard of defense,” Madubuike said. “It’s a perfect match. We’re here to work, we’re ready to beat the hell out of people and win championships. I’m ready to be a part of that.”
In Baltimore, Madubuike will reunite with former teammates Daylon Mack and Otaro Alaka. Madubuike said he’s lucky to play alongside Mack again in Baltimore.
“It means alot [to play with him],” Madubuike said. “Daylon is obviously my Aggie brother, and we’re in the same agency as well. It’s crazy to read, to be with him again and grind with him. Being able to ask him questions about how to be successful in the league and things to look out for so I can contribute to the team immediately, and help the team win superbowls. I can’t wait.”
Let’s goooooo!!!! @MadubuikeJustin together forever!!!!— Daylon Mack (@DaylonMack) April 25, 2020
After being selected, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. praised Madubike for his ability to provide interior pressure.
“I like that he is so disruptive in the backfield and gets after the quarterback,” Kiper Jr. said. “Quarterbacks hate that interior pressure. Thinking about the Auburn game, he had four tackles, two for loss and a sack. Against Alabama, he had six tackles, and against LSU, he had 1.5 sacks. How do you do against those quality opponents? Madubuike stepped up and did it. He has great motor and active hands.”
The NFL Draft concludes on Saturday with the final four rounds of the draft. Notable A&M prospects include wide receivers Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers and punter Braden Mann. Follow @battsports and #BattDraft on Twitter to keep up to date with the 2020 NFL Draft.
