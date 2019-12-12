Texas A&M junior defensive tackle Justin Madubuike announced his decision to forgo a fifth year of eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft via Twitter on Thursday.
The McKinney native also said he will not play in the Aggies’ bowl game against No. 25 Oklahoma State on Dec. 27.
“I would like to thank Texas A&M University for the opportunity to attend the most prestigious university there is,” Madubuike said in his statement on Twitter. “My time as an Aggie has been the best three years of my life. This program not only helped me grow as a student-athlete but as a man and leader.”
"Leave a mark they can't erase, neither space nor time"- HOV❤️
Madubuike led the team in 2019 with 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and seven quarterback hurries, and was selected to the Associated Press All-SEC Second Team.
He had 45 total tackles this season, including a season-high six against Alabama.
After redshirting his first season in Aggieland in 2016, Madubuike quickly made a name for himself, finishing the 2017 season with 20 tackles and a forced fumble.
Madubuike doubled his 2017 total in his sophomore season, finishing with 40 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Ten of those tackles came during A&M’s 74-72 win in seven overtimes over LSU.
“I will miss the feeling of running on to Kyle Field to over 100,000 of the best fans in the world, but I know Aggie Nation is behind me strong,” Madubuike said on Twitter.
The Aggies will take to the field without Madubuike on Dec. 27 against No. 25 Oklahoma State in the Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is slated for 5:45 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
