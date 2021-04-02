Texas A&M women’s basketball senior forward N’dea Jones has received her second All-American honor of the year, earning a spot on the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-American Honorable Mention List, the USBWA announced Friday.
This is Jones’s second All-America accolade of the year as she also received honorable mention recognition from the Associated Press.
Jones announced she was entering the 2021 WNBA Draft on March 30.
During the 2020-2021 season, Jones became the Aggies’ all-time leader in rebounds with 1,056 and double-doubles with 42. She averaged 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game to help lead A&M to its first regular season SEC Championship.
Jones, a Lawrenceville, Ga., native, finished her final season as an Aggie with 338 points, 288 rebounds, 28 steals, 27 assists and 18 blocks.
The WNBA Draft is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 15.
