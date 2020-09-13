Texas A&M senior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon is the fourth football player to opt out of the 2020 season. He made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday, two weeks shy of Texas A&M’s opener against Vanderbilt.
“I’ve made a decision to use my last year to opt out of the 2020-2021 season and prepare for my future in the NFL,” Ausbon said in his tweet. “Finishing this fall semester, I will complete/receive my Bachelors Degree from Texas A&M University, for that I am forever grateful.”
Ausbon is the second member of the A&M offense to opt out following the Aug. 18 announcement of redshirt quarterback James Foster.
In his junior season, Ausbon started all 13 games and led the Aggies with 66 catches for 872 yards.
The Aggies are scheduled to kick off the season against Vanderbilt in Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 26.
