Senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy will be returning for the 2021 season.
On Sunday, Jan. 3, the day after No. 5 Texas A&M won the Orange Bowl, Peevy announced on his Twitter that he would in fact not be leaving the Aggies to declare for the NFL draft.
Thank you Aggieland, this is God’s plan 🉑 #UnfinishedBusiness #GigEm pic.twitter.com/G5GagX0ffx— Jayden Peevy 🉑 (@JAYDENPEEVY) January 4, 2021
The Bellaire native has been a leader for the defense this season, as he was one of the Aggies’ senior standouts during the 2020 season.
In the Orange Bowl against North Carolina, Peevy posted six total tackles, three of which were solo.
In 2020, the 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive tackle put up 34 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.
Peevy joins wide receiver Camron Buckley as the two seniors to announce their 2021 return so far.
