The week one Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll was announced on Tuesday, and one of Aggieland’s own made the list.
Sophomore running back Jashaun Corbin earned the honor following Texas A&M’s win over Texas State last Thursday. In the 41-7 win, Corbin notched the first 100-yard performance of his career, accounting for 103 of A&M’s 246 rushing yards and adding two touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving.
Corbin’s performance last Thursday put him within 13 yards of a career total of 1,000 all-purpose yards.
The three athletes named to the honor roll each week are selected by the Louisville Sports Commission and the award’s namesake, former NFL player and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner of the award will be announced Dec. 1.
Corbin is the Aggies’ No. 1 running back, filling in the spot vacated by Trayveon Williams’ departure to the NFL.
In his first collegiate season, Corbin garnered 853 all-purpose yards, leading all SEC freshmen with 10 yards per play.
The Aggies will face No. 1 Clemson at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
