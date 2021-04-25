Despite opting out of the 2020 season, Texas A&M linebacker Anthony Hines III has marked himself as a contender in the NFL Draft.
Hines was the fifth A&M player to opt out of the 2020 season, prior to which he logged an extensive statsheet as a starter for the Aggies. Ahead of the quickly approaching draft, coaches and scouts alike got to catch a glimpse of Hines’s current abilities at Pro Day.
“As tough as the decision [to opt out] was, I do believe it was the right decision for me,” Hines said. “It was really just my family that was in my mind. My parents have underlying conditions [and] it was super hard for me. At the end of the day, I had to make that decision, and I wouldn’t change anything.”
The Plano native’s reasons for opting out included the COVID-19 pandemic and racial disparities.
“With everything taking place in the world right now, from the pandemic to the blatant injustices being committed toward people of color, it’s difficult to be 100 percent locked into the game of football right now,” Hines said in a tweet six days before the 2020 season opener against Vanderbilt. “I can’t help but see this time as an opportunity to try and make a difference in my community. With that being said, I have chosen to opt out of the 2020 football season.”
https://twitter.com/TheAntHines_Era/status/1307696210497675264
Pro Day was held on March 30 in College Station, during which Hines ran a 4.63 40-yard dash and a 4.29 shuttle run. The 6-foot-2 linebacker weighed in at 225 pounds, recorded a 33.0 vertical and did 27 reps on the 225-pound bench press.
Hines said he receives a lot of positive feedback about his performance and attributes.
“I’m hearing a lot of good stuff, the upsides obviously,” Hines said. “The athleticism, the IQ, it's just really the little things that a lot of people have questions about. The one thing that I can say is that I constantly get better with each game [and] with each practice.”
During the 2019 season, Hines started in all 13 matchups and was second on the team in total tackles with 73 tackles, coming in just behind linebacker Buddy Johnson. Of those 73 total tackles, 10.5 were tackles for a loss for a combined loss of 32 yards.
Additionally, throughout his three seasons he played, Hines also posted three sacks for a combined loss of 16 yards. All three sacks were earned during his true freshman season in 2017.
After watching Hines on March 30, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Hines performed well enough to be deserving of his ambitions.
“Hines did a great job,” Fisher said. “I thought he ran like he always did. He’s been a great guy, and all of those guys [were] great representatives for A&M when they were here. They’re great people, and there’s no reason not to help them reach their goals and aspirations.”
With Hines declaring for the draft, his collegiate career is complete. Hines will have to depend on his performances from his freshman to junior years. However, scouts and teams will also be able to consider his official statistics from this year’s Pro Day.
Despite not taking the field in 15 months, Hines said he is confident going into the draft.
“I’m really comfortable with where I’m at and where I’m going, and NFL teams reflect that,” Hines said.
