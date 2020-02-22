Sophomore pitcher Makinzy Herzog continued to be a force on offense for Texas A&M softball, helping the maroon-and-white Aggies to a 9-5 win over the University of California-Davis.
The transfer from Florida State finished with three runs on four hits with three RBIs and a homerun. She also spent two innings on the mound for A&M, allowing two runs on two hits with four strikeouts.
“She’s special; she’s just a special player and a special athlete,” A&M coach Jo Evnas said. “She can do everything. She’s just a threat every time she’s up at the plate. I love the way she plays the game and she’s quiet about it. She’s loud in the way with her results and the way she gets hits, but she’s a real quiet kid. I just love coaching her and she’s a great team player.”
Herzog started and closed scoring for the maroon and white, with a single in the third bringing junior infielder Ashlynn Walls home and answering UC-Davis’s first inning score.
In the bottom of the sixth, a triple from sophomore utility player Morgan Smith allowed Herzog and senior outfielder Kelbi Fortenberry to score, topping off the maroon Aggies’ time at the Mary Nutter Classic with a 9-5 win.
Junior Kayla Poynter replaced Herzog on the mound after the second inning, finishing the game with three runs allowed on five hits and six strikeouts.
Following Herzog’s third inning RBI, Fortenberry and Smith added RBIs of their own to extend A&M’s lead to 3-1.
The blue-and-gold Aggies tried to mount a comeback effort with a three-run fourth inning. Three singles from UC-Davis opened the inning, with the third allowing senior outfielder Marissa Jauregui to score. Junior outfielder Alyse Rojas then stole second, helping freshman infielder Leah Polson score on a throwing error by the maroon Aggies. A wild pitch allowed Rojas to move to third, and she scored on a single from senior outfielder Marisa Given.
A&M shut down UC-Davis’s attempt, though, with scores in each of the final three innings.
Herzog answered the blue Aggies’ big inning with a homerun, scoring Walls and allowing A&M to tie the game at 5.
A&M loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth, using a single from sophomore infielder Kayla Garcia to score Smith and sophomore outfielder Madi Jatzlau.
Smith then capped off the game with a triple to send Fortenberry and Herzog over the plate for the 9-5 win.
“Our kids kept fighting,” Evans said. “Obviously, we put ourselves in a big hole defensively by not making plays. Our offense just turned it on and I’m really proud of them. With two outs, you can easily give up and give in, but that mentality to fight will serve us really well.”
A&M will return home to Aggieland on Wednesday as the Aggies take on Sam Houston State in a doubleheader. First pitch for the first game is slated for 3 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.