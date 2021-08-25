On Wednesday, Aug. 25 on ESPN’s 97.5 in Houston, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher crowned freshman quarterback Haynes King to the starting position in the season opener against Kent State.
Fisher said while King has earned the job for now, the position could still change.
“Right now, Haynes [King] will be our starting,” Fisher said on the radio show. “Zach will be the backup right now, but we had a good talk yesterday, we feel very comfortable with both guys. I think both guys can win and play well. I think both guys had an outstanding camp … [But] that’s how we’ll be going into this first game, [but] those things are ever changing. You don’t want them to change, but competition, those guys get better and also the roles for what you need for each game.”
Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada was the other main contender in the battle. Calzada will have three years of eligibility remaining following this season. With Fisher being upfront about the starting man potentially being up in the air based on performance, it is likely Calzada will not transfer and remain focused on being a quarterback option for the Aggies.
Last season King earned the backup title for former starter Kellen Mond. The then-redshirt freshman completed two of four passes for 59 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown pass against South Carolina.
Also during the 2020 season, King, who can run a 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds, also rushed for 43 yards on six carries.
The Aggies are going into the season ranked No. 6 in national polls and have hopes King will lead them to their first National Championship since 1939.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.