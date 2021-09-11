Haynes King limped to the locker room at Saturday’s game against Colorado with an apparent leg injury. Zach Calzada took his place as starter.
With about 11 minutes left in the first quarter, redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King ran the ball on a third-down play and came up with a limp. After getting to the sideline, the field goal unit came on, and he would later be walked off to the locker room.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada came in to lead the A&M offense, with the score tied at 0 at the time of the injury. Calzada backed-up former A&M quarterback Kellen Mond in 2019.
Calzada completed 2-of-5 passes for only 2 yards and failed to lead A&M into Colorado territory in the first quarter. Should King come back, now looking unlikely, he would presumably return as the starting quarterback with the Aggies down 7-0 after one quarter.
