After posting its best season record since 2015, Texas A&M volleyball earned two AVCA All-American honors on Wednesday.
Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans was selected to the AVCA Division I Second-Team All-America, and junior setter Camille Conner earned AVCA Honorable Mention All-America.
“We could not be more proud and happy to have Hollann and Camille representing Texas A&M volleyball among the best players in the country,” A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn told 12thman.com. “When you invest the way this team did in each other, anything is possible. Hollann and Camille have been significant influences in our Aggie culture.”
This is Hans’ second consecutive All-America honor as she was an honorable mention All-American last season. Hans earns the recognition after a senior season in which she notched 534 kills, 59 aces, 274 digs and 59 blocks to end her collegiate career second all-time in program history in aces and points. She is also first in the A&M record books during the rally scoring era in kills (1,640), kills per set (3.92), aces (183), aces per set (.44), total points (1,929.5) and points per set (4.61).
Hans was also selected to the All-SEC team and the AVCA South All-Region Team after leading the SEC in aces per set, points, service aces and total kills. Her point total is fifth-best in the nation and she ranked in the top-15 in aces per set, points per set, aces and total kills.
“Hollann’s legacy will forever live on through her team-first mentality,” Kuhn told 12thman.com. “She has been such a special player, but more importantly the most genuine person to coach and mentor the last two years. I’m excited for all that the future has in store for Hollann.”
On Nov. 24, Conner became the first player in the SEC to record a triple-double this season with 52 assists, 17 digs and 10 kills against Ole Miss. Following her performance against the Rebels, she earned SEC Setter of the Week honors and a spot on the All-SEC team. She has also notched nine double-doubles in 2019 for a career total of 27.
She climbed to a season total of 1,201 assists for second-best in program history in the rally scoring era behind her own record of 1,263 in 2018, and finished fourth on the team with 198 kills. She also added 222 digs and 26 aces in 2019. Her aces total is sixth all-time and third in the rally scoring era in the A&M record books.
Conner also earned a spot on the All-SEC Team and the AVCA South All-Region Team.
“Camille has become a force, leading this team into battle throughout the season,” Kuhn told 12thman.com. “Her drive and intensity inspires everyone around her. I’m so proud of what she has accomplished thus far. We know she’s striving to be the best and she has her sight set on the future.”
