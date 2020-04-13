Texas A&M men’s basketball freshman forward Yavuz Gultekin has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the school announced on Monday.
In a statement, A&M coach Buzz Williams thanked Gultekin for his contributions to the team last season.
“We are thankful for Yeezy’s contributions to our program on-and-off the floor during our first year, and we wish him the absolute best going forward,” Williams said.
As a true freshman, Gultekin averaged just over eight minutes per game, scoring an average of 1.9 points and 1.6 rebounds over 24 games played during the 2019-2020 season.
Gultekin’s best outings came in the season opener against Northwestern State, where he finished with a season-high eight points and six rebounds in 19 minutes, and on the road at South Carolina, where he matched his season-high of eight points in 21 minutes on the floor. Throughout the season, Gultekin was a big post player on the bench who, along with freshman Jonathan Aku, helped starter Josh Nebo get quality rest in games.
With Nebo graduating this season, Gultekin entered the 2020-2021 season as a contender for crucial minutes in the A&M frontcourt alongside Aku and recent graduate transfer Kevin Marfo.
A three-star prospect out of high school, the Turkish native was one of three former Virginia Tech recruits that followed Williams to A&M, along with starters Andre Gordon and Emanuel Miller. Gultekin was one of seven three-star prospects in last year’s recruiting class, with five of those players, including Gultekin, averaging over eight minutes a contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.