Texas A&M looks to extend its win streak to three games in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday night in what has been a historically tough road fixture for the Aggies.
A&M has failed to register a single win in its last four trips to Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., and has only managed a brace of wins against the Volunteers in their last six meetings. The Maroon and White (3-1-0) is confident going into Friday’s match, coming off their stylish 3-0 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Tennessee (2-2-1), on the other hand, will hope to put together a string of wins after an inconsistent start to the fall season.
A&M coach G Guerrieri said he’s confident in his team’s progression and how the Aggies have managed to adapt to a new, possession-heavy and uptempo system. He said other SEC teams have not been able to build that level of consistency in their play styles.
“Many of the teams in the SEC have had to look at themselves and make changes in the way they play,” Guerrieri said. “Our opponents this week are a good example of that. They’ve had five games so far and have played in four different formations.”
Guerrieri said for his team, the key is to polish up inconsistencies in their game. He said the improvements his team continues to make have him confident going into Friday’s match against the Volunteers.
“We’re hoping to turn our fortunes around in Knoxville, which has been a tough place for us to play,” Guerrieri said. “The patience with which we play has me feeling really optimistic going into the game.”
Senior midfielder Addie McCain, who is currently in a rich vein of form for the Aggies, said the losing record against the Volunteers adds extra incentive for the Aggies to go out and win.
“Getting our butts kicked twice in 2018 hurt,” McCain said. “So there is definitely unfinished business there.”
McCain said she shares her coach’s confidence in the current system and expressed how much she enjoys playing possession soccer as a central midfielder.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” McCain said. “It’s probably been one of my favorite years here so far. Possessing the ball and knowing my teammates can do something productive with the ball is exciting, not only to play in, but to watch as well.”
McCain said her team’s consistency of play and adherence to its system has her confident going into a historically tough road game.
“If we get in there, play our game, do what we’ve been doing,” McCain said. “We can absolutely compete with anyone.”
