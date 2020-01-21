Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams picked up the first highly ranked recruit of his A&M tenure when Jaxson Robinson verbally committed to the Aggies.
100% commit 🤍@aggiembk pic.twitter.com/7BROq9reew— JAXSON ROBINSON (@Robinsonjaxx) January 21, 2020
Robinson, a shooting guard from Ada, Oklahoma, picked A&M over Arkansas, Auburn and Oklahoma. Robinson is ranked as the one of the top-30 players in the 2021 recruiting class.
“I picked Texas A&M because I felt like it was the right fit for me,” Robinson told 247sports.com. “What they’re about, and how they go about things just fits me as a player and a person. Coach Buzz [Williams] and Coach [Lyle] Wolf believe in me and my potential and I’m thankful for that.”
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 175 pounds, Robinson is rated by 247sports as the top player in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 4 shooting guard in the 2021 class.
In his evaluation of Robinson, 247sports’ Jerry Meyer compared Robinson to Knicks guard Reggie Bullock, someone who can be a great perimeter defender and attack the offensive glass.
“Good length and strength for a shooting guard,” Meyer wrote. “Solid athleticism with body control. Top notch shooter from deep. Has a quick and effortless release. Can score at all three levels. Handles well to get his shot. Adequate passer. Rebounds well. Dangerous offensive rebounder. Projects as a solid wing defender.”
After recording the 123rd ranked recruiting class in 2018, according to 247sports, the Aggies finished with the 35th best class in 2019, after Williams flipped Virginia Tech recruits Emanuel Miller, Andre Gordon and Yavuz Gultekin.
In 2020, the Aggies already have three guards who have signed their national letters of intent, including four-star point guard Hassan Diara of Connecticut. Robinson’s commitment is the first for the Aggies in the 2021 recruitment cycle.
