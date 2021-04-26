The average starting offensive lineman in the NFL weighs in at 315 pounds.
There is no Texas A&M player going into the 2021 NFL Draft who is bigger than offensive tackle Carson Green. The Southlake native weighed 320 pounds at 6-foot-6 at Pro Day on Tuesday, March 30. Thanks in part to his size, Green managed to bench 225 pounds for 23 reps.
Green said his physical presence on the field sets him apart from other offensive linemen.
“Right now, I think [NFL teams] like my effort and physicalness on plays,” Green said. “What I’ve been hearing is kind of to keep working on the fundamentals, just keeping your hands inside, feet moving and speed.”
Scouts looking for offensive linemen have undoubtedly been paying attention to The Maroon Goons who have chosen to enter the draft.
The maroon and white’s offensive line unit only allowed seven sacks throughout the entirety of the 2020 season, a significant improvement from the 33 it allowed in 2019.
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s playbook provided the entire offensive line an advantage in learning the NFL style of play, Green said.
“Having a coach like Coach Fisher was awesome,” Green said. “Not just because of the scheme, not a lot of college football players, especially o-linemen, get to run a pro-style offense where you’re in a three-point stance.”
In addition, the A&M offensive line was named as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is given out annually to the best offensive line unit in the country.
During his four seasons of play with the Aggies, Green logged 48 games, and he started in all 10 games of his senior season in 2020. Similar to former offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr., who will also be participating in the draft, Green served as team captain in seven of the 10 games this season.
In addition, he was also named a Second Team All-SEC right tackle in 2020.
Green said the uncertainty of the future is an added personal stressor to the process of the NFL Draft.
“This whole experience, it can be fun, but it also can be pretty exhausting at times,” Green said. “Just not knowing what’s going to happen, so [I’ve been told] to just keep being you, keep working hard [and] everything is going to work out.”
From Thursday, April 29, to Saturday, May 1, the draft will be held in Cleveland and aired at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
